JEC Startup Booster to give entrepreneurs a leg up at JEC World

JEC Startup Booster will take place during JEC World 2020, the international composites trade fair.

Twenty startups will be coming from around the world to pitch their project to a panel of expert judges.

Since its launch in 2017, JEC Startup Booster has helped entrepreneurs from over 40 countries bring more than 500 innovative projects to life and over the past three years, a total of 40 finalists have competed for 13 awards.

The participants' business will be put in touch with key decision-makers in the composites industry as well as potential customers and partners.

They can also enhance their visibility to professional visitors to JEC World.

For composites companies and manufacturers, it serves as a unique opportunity to find sources of future innovation and be inspired by the latest technology on the market.

JEC Startup Booster is primarily aimed at entrepreneurs with innovative projects and solid academic credentials. The selection process is divided into two categories: Process and Materials & Products.

The jury includes representatives from major manufacturers and investors.

Two pitch sessions of 10 presentations each will be held in the Agora stage (Hall 5), on Tuesday, March 3, from 11.35am to 1pm and from 3.05 to 4.30pm.

Three winners will be chosen by the jury and one winner through an online voting process open to visitors to JEC World 2020. The awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, March 4, at 4.30pm.