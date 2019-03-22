JEC World 2020 date released

JEC World 2020 will take place March 3-5 in Paris Nord Villepinte.

This year JEC World organisers created special tracks, displays and conference programs dedicated to the specific audience of Aerospace, Automotive and Construction sectors.

Announcements included Solvay and Airborne signing a Memorandum of Understanding, Coriolis and Cevotec joined the Fiber Placement Center (FPC) and SGL Carbon and Onur are to cooperate on aero engine insulation.

Organisers say inspiring speakers brought the JEC Group global innovation programs to a new dimension.

× Expand JEC World

Inaugurating the JEC Startup Booster event, Enrico Palermo, CEO of the TSC, currently developing the spaceship for the Virgin Galactic space flight program, presented the next generation of reusable space vehicles, and their impact on costs, safety and the environment during the launch into space.

Hemant Bheda, Co-founder of Arevo, introduced the JEC Composites Challenge ceremony, with a conference on additive manufacturing, in line with the showcase of 3D printing technologies.

"With more than 112 participating countries and 27 national pavilions, JEC World – the place where the world of Composites meets – gathered the key players of the industry and their representatives, as illustrated by the premiere meeting of the global and European industry associations,” explained Adeline Larroque, Show Director JEC World.

“On top of that, the show highlighted the dynamic ecosystems of composite materials in France, Turkey as well as in the Netherlands, thanks to the special visit in Paris and an active participation of their companies, officials and government bodies.”