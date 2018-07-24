Jeremy Corbyn visits Protolabs as part of UK manufacturing campaign

× Expand Jeremy Corbyn addresses the EEF (Image: twitter.com/EEF_press) EEF JC

Jeremy Corbyn is to visit Protolabs’ facility in Telford today (July 24) as part of a Labour party campaign focusing boosting UK manufacturing.

The party leader is set to visit Protolabs, which provides a digital manufacturing source for custom prototypes and low-volume production parts, where he will discuss the manufacturing sector with company executives.

During a tour of the 108,000 sq. ft. facility, Protolabs will demonstrate its capacity to serve as a product development tool for engineers and a manufacturing resource for companies of all sizes.

Mr Corbyn lauched the new support campaign in Birmingham, prior to his visit to Protolabs, where he gave a speech to the EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation. Within this he highlighted the importance of Government support and a secure future for a new generation of workers.

He said that Labour is launching the campaign as it wants to see “well paid jobs in the industries of the future.”