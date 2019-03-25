Jeremy Paxman announced as headline keynote speaker at RWM Exhibition 2019

Jeremy Paxman, patron to Clean Up Britain, will be a headline keynote speaker at this year’s RWM, alongside previously announced names Tom Szaky of TerraCycle and Ioannis Hatzopoulus of Procter & Gamble.

Jeremy Paxman has recently delivered an eloquent call to action for the public to begin cleaning up ‘dustbin Britain’.

The event says as a patron of Clean Up Britain Paxman has taken his established environmental campaigning to the next level, and offers the question as to which public figure from previous generations will be next to take a stand like himself.

He is vice chair of the Wild Trout Trust conservation charity and has also been widely outspoken on the current state of salmon farming, swiftly pointing out the damage done to Scottish salmon fishing.

His keen understanding of issues like this, combined with his network and lifelong knowledge, makes him a formidable ally in the fight against global waste.