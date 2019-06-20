Jim Casey announced as new Managing Director of Nifco UK

Car parts manufacturer Nifco UK has appointed Jim Casey to the position of Managing Director.

Casey joins the Nifco team after more than 14 years working at Lear Corporation, a global manufacturer of automotive seating and e-systems.

× Expand

The Eaglescliffe-based business, which manufactures plastic parts used in the engines, interiors, and exteriors of cars produced by BMW, Ford, GM, Honda, JLR, Nissan, Renault, Toyota, and Vauxhall, has reported more than 15 years of consistent and consecutive growth.

Casey said: “This is an exciting move for me. I have worked in automotive for more than 30 years, and, prior to joining Nifco, have worked my way up from the position of technician to director level roles with multi-site responsibility.”

It is no secret, or even surprise, that the automotive industry is experiencing a challenging time at present. It’s an industry that is particularly vulnerable to the impact of Brexit, whatever they may be.”

“Nevertheless, I maintain an optimistic stance, and believe that challenge presents opportunity for improvement. A large part of my remit here at Nifco is to work with the team to ensure that we are running the most efficient and effective operation to safeguard the future of this business, and this is something I am eager to get cracking on.”

Frances Hoy, General Manager for HR, said: “We have invested heavily in facilities, equipment, and people skills in recent years and it is a combination of all of these that will see the company continue to be a success on the Tees Valley landscape.”

“With Jim joining our team, in the role of Managing Director, he brings a freshness to the company and will lead the team, maintaining a strong focus on quality and efficiency improvements, training and education, and product design and development and developed.”