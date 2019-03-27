John Lewis and Jutexpo team up with Caroline Gardner for reusable bag

John Lewis & Partners and Jutexpo, an eco-friendly reusable bag company, have collaborated with designer Caroline Gardner to produce a new shopping bag made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

Made using Jutexpo’s HALT process, which turns post-consumer plastic into a soft, durable fabric, rPET, each bag is made using 7.6 recycled plastic bottles.

They are available in store and online for £8 and the eye-catching bags have a pineapple design.

HALT bags are the first to have the integrity of certification to the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), made using low carbon emission production.

Lizzie Batchelar, Partner & Assistant Buyer Cards, Gift Wrap & Seasonal Events at John Lewis and Partners, said: “This bright and fun shopper bag from Caroline Gardner is a perfect way to care for the environment by reusing the bag time and time again. The bottles are recycled from post-consumer waste, putting to use plastic bottles that would have otherwise been thrown into uncontrollable waste streams.”

“We are thrilled to be part of a bag collaboration that not only discourages single use plastic bags, but uses an innovative, recycled fibre that could influence our reliance on plastic in the future,” added Gardner.

“The tropical pineapple print came from a greetings card in our totally tropical range so can not only be used to brighten up the weekly food shop but also makes a great beach bag.”