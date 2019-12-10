John Lewis to replace throwaway plastic cracker gifts

John Lewis has announced it will replace throwaway plastic gifts in Christmas crackers with alternatives made from metal, glass and paper.

Plastic yo-yos, cookie cutters, magnifying glasses and fortune teller fish are to be stripped out and replaced with alternatives.

The move is part of a wider backlash against plastic waste and pollution that will change packaging around Christmas-themed merchandise and other products.

The throwaway plastic cracker gifts will be replaced with others made from metal, glass and paper, including key rings, bottle openers, games and handbag mirrors.

John Lewis said this year will be the last when they sell crackers with plastic toys inside as the company switches to alternatives made from recyclable materials such as metal and paper.

The company will decorate them with techniques such as embossing, rather than plastic glitter.

The company is also selling three designs of ‘fill your own’ crackers, which are accounting for one in every three boxes crackers sold.

By Christmas 2020, sister brand Waitrose has already confirmed that its own label cards, wraps, crackers, tags, flowers and plants will either be glitter-free or use an environmentally friendly alternative.

Dan Cooper, Head Christmas buyer at John Lewis, said: “Reducing the amount of single use plastic in products and packaging is really important to us and our customers.”

“One of the challenges I face as a buyer is that we plan 18 months ahead so it takes time for changes to become a reality. I’m always searching for new, more sustainable products which will make Christmas sparkle but won’t end up spoiling our environment.”