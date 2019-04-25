Johns Manville reveals new NCF-6 and CR-6 composites series for structural auto applications

Johns Manville (JM) showcased its advanced composites technology including OS-6 series and the new NCF-6 and CR-6 series at the recently held JEC World 2019 in Paris.

OS-6 series is an AP Nylon Composites Sheet reinforced with continuous woven fabric and impregnated using JM proprietary technology with complete fibre impregnation to enhance impact resistance, strength, and stiffness in thermoplastic composites.

The new CR-6 series combines formability with good impact resistance through a chopped roving (CR) reinforcement, which enables a range of high formability applications for thermoplastic sheets with quasi isotropic properties.

The new NCF-6 series is reinforced with high-density continuous non-crimp fabric not conventionally possible with organosheets, offering good strength, stiffness and impact resistance in structural applications.

“JM is creating a platform of nylon thermoplastic composite sheets using our innovative in-situ polymerisation technology,” said Matthew Walp, Composites Business Leader at Johns Manville.

“In addition to our OS-6 series introduced in years past, our new CR-6 and NCF-6-series increase design flexibility by providing product designers a collection of materials to realise light-weighting that will expand the use of composites in automotive and other light-weighting markets. Our thermoplastic composite sheets combine exceptional properties, short cycle times, and recyclability at a cost that will drive increased adoption of composites.”