Jomar Corp. Marks 50th Anniversary

Jomar Corp. is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a global manufacturer of injection blow moulding (IBM) machinery for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, personal care, beauty, food, beverage, and household products industries.

During the past half century, some of the world’s most recognised consumer brands such as Gerber’s, Crayola, Merck, P&G, Unilever, Avon, and Goya have chosen Jomar for their packaging needs.

Today, Jomar is exploring digital technologies including Industry 4.0. The company’s machines are being equipped with new capabilities that extract more data from the machine and seamlessly connect with the customer for optimum performance, productivity, and maximum data exchange throughout the value chain.

“Our success has been built by a highly talented workforce that continually innovates and leads our company to new heights in terms of productivity, service, and growth,” said Carlos Castro, Jomar president.

“We‘ve been relentless in the search for new technology, producing unique machine solutions that boost productivity and performance, and always staying focused on delivering best-in-class service and support to our customers.”