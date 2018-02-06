Jon M. Huntsman, founder of Huntsman, dies aged 80

The founder of the global chemicals group Huntsman, Jon M. Huntsman, died on February 2nd in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Huntsman was a pioneer in the chemical industry, having founded the Huntsman Container Company in 1970, which revolutionised packaging and plastics, and was the initial predecessor to what is today known as Huntsman Corporation. In 1974, he created the clamshell container for fast-food sandwiches and went on to invent as many as 30 other popular products, including the first plastic plates and bowls.

× Expand Jon M Huntsman

In 1995, he contributed $100 million to set up the Huntsman Cancer Institute, a pioneer in genetic research and treatment in Salt Lake City.

Peter Huntsman, his son and head of Huntsman, said: “Some 10,000 Huntsman employees today mourn the loss of our founder - Dad loved to visit our sites around the world. Many of our employees knew him personally, and he knew many of them by name. All respected him deeply. They regarded my father as their personal coach, mentor and friend. While never a chemist, he knew more about human chemistry than anyone I have ever met.

“His passion was building a great company from assets and people that others had seen less value in than he. He leaves behind a great company, but even more so, a legacy of optimism, ethical behaviour and philanthropy that will serve as his greatest accomplishments.”