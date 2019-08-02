K-Tech Plastics Machinery appointed distributor for ENMA size reduction equipment for the UK, Ireland, and Germany

Shanghai-based ENMA Granulator Co has appointed K-Tech Plastics Machinery as sole distributor for its products for the UK, Ireland, and Germany.

K-Tech has been distributing equipment to the plastics and food industry for over a decade.

Karl Shields, Managing Director of K-Tech, said: “We understand that downtime is expensive and we will be holding common spares for the ENMA range in our UK warehouse.”

Thomas Tong, from ENMA, said: “We already have installations in the UK, France, Hungary, and Portugal, and now with the help of K-Tech we hope we can greatly expand on this.”