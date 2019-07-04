Karl-H. Foerster to leave PlasticsEurope role

PlasticsEurope has announced Karl-H. Foerster will leave as the Executive Director of PlasticsEurope for personal reasons by mutual consent. This will be effective 1 September 2019,

The Steering Board expresses their sincere appreciation for Foerster’s achievements over the past six years.

The Board says he has played a crucial role in the development and success of the organisation and under his leadership, several internal reforms strengthening the association were executed, membership was expanded, and he had a key role in setting up the World Plastics Council.

Foerster, Executive Director of PlasticsEurope, said: “I am grateful for the excellent collaboration with PlasticsEurope staff and our members and I am very proud of what we have achieved together.”

Javier Constante, President of PlasticsEurope, added: “Among Karl’s many contributions, one of the most important milestones he achieved was the development of the Voluntary Commitment “Plastics 2030”, which became part of the European Commission’s plastics strategy towards a circular economy.”