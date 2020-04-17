Kautex produces 320-litre hydrogen liner in blow moulding process

Kautex Maschinebau has successfully produced a large-volume polyamide liner for hydrogen pressure vessels using extrusion blow moulding.

The liner is more than two metres long, with a diameter of approximately 500 mm and a volume of 320 litres, and this is the first time that a liner for a hydrogen container has been produced in this size by blow moulding.

Abdellah El Bouchfrati, Head of Kautex’s Composite Business Development, said: “Producing a liner of this size from polyamide has been a major challenge. The work we are doing here is truly pioneering.”

“The liner size we have now achieved is just the start. We are confident that, in future, we will also be able to use this method to produce considerably larger liners for hydrogen pressure vessels.”