Kautex to celebrate three anniversaries in 2020 and continue pioneering plastics technologies

Kautex Maschinenbau is celebrating three major anniversaries this year, with 2020 marking 85 years since its founding, 60 years since the opening of its US subsidiary, and 25 years of machine manufacturing in China.

Kautex’s R&D teams have been focusing on relevant topics including sustainability, recycling, and digitalisation.

Kautex has been optimising recycled plastics processing for some time, which it believes is a core task for the plastics processing sector.

Andreas Lichtenauer, Managing Partner of Kautex, said: “Public perception of plastic products has changed considerably in the last few years. Sustainability arguments and the ecological footprint of products play an ever-greater role in their acceptance.”

“For this reason, we deliberately promote plastics recycling and the optimisation of material supply loops.”

Christian Kirchbaumer, Head of Marketing and Communications at Kautex, said: “We are also working on further improving the carbon footprint of blow moulding production with our technologies.”

“We want to continue actively ensuring that the positive properties of these products are associated with recycling loops that operate on a global scale, which will be a significant step towards a sustainable future for everyone.”