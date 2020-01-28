Kawasaki Robotics to pioneer confidential advice service at MACH 2020

Kawasaki Robotics is pioneering an innovative new opportunity for visitors at MACH 2020.

A ‘Not sure if you need a robot?’ confidential advice service will be on its stand for the duration of the event, with visitors able to remain completely anonymous should they so choose.

For the first time, visitors who might be thinking of automating but are uncertain about whether it is necessary, viable, affordable or achievable can meet with a Kawasaki Robotics expert for an independent assessment.

To ensure that any advice provided is indeed absolutely independent, show visitors need not provide their name or company name when they meet with the Kawasaki Robotics experts, just their job function.

× Expand Long-time robot application expert Ian Hensman is just one of two experienced Kawasaki Robotics staff who will be on hand to provide guidance and advice

Kawasaki Robotics Ian Hensman, who together with fellow industry stalwart Malcolm Akers will be providing the service throughout the event said: “What matters here is independence and anonymity. If visitors seeking advice wish to remain anonymous, they need only remove their badge before joining us and discussing their ideas.”

“This is not about us selling robots: it is about providing experienced insight into the advantages and possible pitfalls in potential applications, and offering overarching guidance and advice in such a way that potential users can better validate their ideas before investing too much time, money and resource into taking things further.”

The company arrives at MACH 2020 from a win at the Plastics Industry Awards 2019, when it picked up ‘Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Machinery Award’ for its work with Malvern-based precision moulders SynthoTec.

Kawasaki Robotics will be exhibiting at MACH 2020 om Stand No 6-472.