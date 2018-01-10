Keith Freegard leads BPF position on BBC News over January 2nd

The British Plastics Federation has spoken publically on the issues surrounding the China scrap ban, with the Vice-Chair of its Recycling Group, Keith Freegard, taking four interviews on BBC News over January 2nd.

Freegard conveyed the challenge facing the industry due to the restrictions in place in China. Although not a complete ban, the 0.5 per cent contamination level will remove this market as an option for a lot of material and finding alternative markets will be challenge. He explained the policy vacuum there has been in the UK with no strategic plan for material and resources. This has meant that there has not been investment in infrastructure in the UK with instead a reliance on exporting material. He also explained that following the announcement by the Chinese government, Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary, has focused solely on a need to improve collection and quality and not recognised the need for demand creation for recycled material.