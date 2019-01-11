KerfCase and Covestro collaborate to present new wireless charging accessory at CES 2019

KerfCase, supplier of smartphone accessories has released a wireless charging pad that uses advanced composite technology developed by Covestro.

Featuring a rare combination of natural wood and composites, the wireless charging pad is designed with materials to enhance the experience of consumers.

Covestro says, natural wood provides an ideal rest stop for a smartphone, while a composite moulded unibody made of Maezio Continuous Fibre-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites elevates the device.

It features 10W fast charging, a USB-C port and is compatible with all Qi enabled smartphones.

At the end of its life, Maezio composites can be reground and used in an injection moulding process for chopped fibre composite materials, making them a sustainable material choice.

Ben Saks, Founder and Lead Designer of KerfCase, said: “With a natural unidirectional carbon texture, Maezio composites share common aesthetic properties with wood. At the same time, they are extremely light and strong with a metallic effect, making them a perfect complement to the natural materials that KerfCase is exclusively focused on.”

“Composites bring a new premium material and exciting new design opportunities for next-generation products," added Paul Hassett, Market Development Manager in North America, Covestro.

"Through our collaboration with KerfCase, we’ve demonstrated once again the potential of composite technologies in enhancing everyday consumer experience and we can’t wait to see where they will take us in the future.”

This wireless charging pad will be featured at the Covestro booth at CES 2019 for the first public viewing and is available for pre-order on the KerfCase online store.