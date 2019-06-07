Keurig Dr Pepper reveals new corporate responsibility strategy and commitments

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) has announced its new Corporate Responsibility (CR) commitments less than one year following the merger of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group.

KDP's new "Drink Well. Do Good." CR platform was developed following analysis across the Company's expansive hot and cold beverage operations, focusing on four areas, environment, supply chain, health and wellbeing and communities.

With the announcement of these goals, KDP will also become a signatory to the "New Plastic Economy Global Commitment," an initiative of The Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

KDP is striving for zero waste and positive impact across the Company's entire footprint by focusing on all environmental impacts and natural resource use.

In addition to the KDP commitment to 100% renewable electricity, the Company is joining the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to develop new, unified comprehensive carbon reduction goals in the future.

The company also has a goal to provide play opportunities to 13.5 million children and families by 2020 through its Let's Play initiative, a collaboration with national non-profits KaBOOM! and Good Sports.

KDP Chairman & CEO Bob Gamgort, said: "As we formed Keurig Dr Pepper 11 months ago, we recognized the unique opportunity to assess our combined footprint, address the urgent issue of plastic waste in the environment and, ultimately, create a positive impact on the people and places we touch. The result is our new vision for corporate responsibility, backed up by specific goals that will set the pace for our transformation."

Monique Oxender, KDP Chief Sustainability Officer, added: "Our new goals build from existing programs such as our conversion to recyclable K-Cup pods, already complete in Canada and on track to complete in the US in 2020, and expanded partnerships with leading organizations like The Nature Conservancy and the Closed Loop Fund. We will seek opportunities to rapidly test, learn and apply to meet the urgent need for action and to create positive, lasting change for generations to come."