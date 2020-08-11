Kewell Converters adapts factory production to provide essential PPE component

Kewell Converters Ltd (KCL), a family-owned British manufacturer of speciality foam products, has released insights into how its business responded to the COVID-19 pandemic to produce over 3 million foam visor pads for essential personal protective equipment (PPE).

Within a week of the UK’s lockdown in March, the company was receiving a large volume of enquiries from companies needing components for the production of reusable clear plastic face visors. As a specialist in closed-cell foam manufacture, KCL was uniquely positioned to advise and produce one key aspect: the foam part of the headband, which separates clear plastic sheeting from the face and makes the visor comfortable to wear for extended periods.

× Expand Andrew Potter

Malcolm Newington, Business Development Manager, explained: “Our clients needed advice on densities, hardness and even colour. We were able to provide samples and prototypes quickly and get the visor pads into production without delay in order for our clients to start manufacturing PPE. We put prototypes on client’s desks as quickly as 48 hours from initial enquiry.”

“We have had to adapt quickly to new ways of working, not just because of the unexpected global demand for PPE but to ensure our staff are safe while they’re on the factory floor,” stated Marcos Kewell, Commercial Director.

The company employs 35 people and has recruited eight temporary staff members to fulfil production, and four new permanent positions are currently being advertised. The demand for PPE components has accelerated KCL’s investment in new plant and machinery.

KCL has supplied UK-based companies such as Mauveworx, Protecting Heroes and Ramfoam with foam visor pads.

Kewell concluded: “The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown has shown us just how important it is for the business to stay agile and be able to respond quickly and precisely to what clients need. It means a lot to the whole team that we have played a part in protecting frontline workers and the NHS, and we’re pleased to have kept our staff safe while doing so. My father would be very proud.”