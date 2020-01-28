Kingsmoor Packaging increase workflow efficiencies with continued investments

Kingsmoor Packaging has started the year with fully refurbished design, pattern and tooling facilities.

The move, which is part of an ongoing investment programme by the company to improve workflow and provide increased capacity, also includes the purchase and installation of new machinery.

Kingsmoor has invested in a new Ridat 4030SA semi-automatic vacuum former, which will support the requirement for higher volumes of pre–production and trial samples.

In addition to its design, pattern and tooling facility revamp, Kingsmoor has also been making further investments in its factory with the installation of a new, free air chiller system.

Providing a good example of the company’s ongoing focus on sustainability, the key benefit of the air chiller system is that it uses the ambient outside air temperature, together with a smart graduation system on the company’s existing chillers, to cool the water that in-turn cools the tools used in production. As the system saves energy in the process, Kingsmoor was able to invest in the system with grant funding support from the Carbon Trust.

“Like any manufacturer, our focus is on adding value to the business through efficiencies and productivity, with the main aim being to make our operation as streamlined and sustainable as possible, especially in the current climate given the consumer pressure on plastics” said Kingsmoor Packaging’s managing director, James Hill.

“We are investing in the business so we can continue to support our customers with a top level of service and maintain our USP for response times for new briefs and making sure our customers always get what they want, when they want it,”

“Ultimately, we are operating in a good niche, growing with our customers and creating new ones. We have developed a reputation for service and quality, whilst maintaining a quality offering on both standard and bespoke products as cost efficiently as possible. Our single source offering means that we can be nimble and flexible in our operation, which for many brands is a strong selling point.”

Alongside the creation of workflow efficiencies, Kingsmoor will look to add momentum to their sustainability drive during the year by making further reductions to their waste and energy consumption.