Kingsmoor Packaging launches new website with focus on sustainability

Thermoformed packaging specialist Kingsmoor Packaging is using the launch of its new website to provide a focus on sustainability.

The website includes guidance of the types of material used in the manufacturing process, as well as a ‘where to recycle’ widget, showing where its products can be recycled.

To help drive user engagement, the company has also included an animated cartoon character called Poly-Mers, in an aim to draw attention to key sustainability facts, such as a live counter on the home page indicating how many recycled plastic bottles have been used in Kingsmoor’s manufacturing process.

James Hill, Packaging Managing Director for Kingsmoor, said: “Like others in our industry we are working hard to ensure that our packaging is as efficient as possible, by design, through production, to recycling.”

“Clearly with everything that is going on in plastics currently, we wanted to provide as much information as we could regarding our products, particularly what they are made from and where and how they can be recycled.”

“We introduced Poly-Mers as a tongue-in-cheek character to help us get our important messages across and we intend to develop its role further on social media and particularly top schools in our local area in an educational capacity.”

Central to the new site is content on Kingsmoor’s single-source production capabilities.

This section showcases the company’s extensive range of off-the-shelf plastic packaging products, together with comprehensive information on its bespoke offering.

The site is now live at http://www.kingsmoorpackaging.co.uk/