Kingsmoor Packaging launches PPE visor for COVID-19 health workers

Kingsmoor Packaging has designed and produced a single use full-face PPE visor for health workers treating COVID-19.

The one-piece thermoformed disposable visor is currently undergoing testing and trials, with full production aimed to start on 10 April.

Depending on demand, the company will then have the ability to produce 30,000 disposable face visors daily, upscaling over the following 4 weeks to 90,000 visors per day.

With material supplied by international rigid and flexible packaging manufacturer, AMB, the visor is produced in clear APET for maximum visual clarity. Weighing a little over 35gms and incorporating an anti-fog coating to avoid steaming up, the visor offers complete facial protection, including under the chin, and can be worn with a face mask and glasses.

James Hill, Kingsmoor Packaging’s managing director, said: “By diverting our engineering and technical expertise to come up with an idea that could help frontline health workers keep safe, we have embraced the call for help from the Government to support the fight against COVID-19. We firmly believe that as a single use option, the full face visor offers a credible PPE solution at this critical moment in time.”

“As a BRC AA accredited plastic packaging manufacturer, we are fortunate to have the benefit of full in-house end-to-end production, thereby allowing us to react very quickly to meet demand, as in this case.”