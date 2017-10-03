Kingsmoor Packaging strikes sweet deal with Haribo

Haribo’s seasonal Scaremix and Tangfastricks Duo Tub, produced by thermoforming specialist Kingsmoor Packaging, will be on the shelves for a second year, around Hallowe'en, following its successful launch last year.

For the initial design of the ‘naughty or nice’ rigid plastic tub, Haribo asked Kingsmoor Packaging to submit a range of themed ideas to support both its Halloween and Christmas promotions. Following a presentation of designs, a pumpkin shaped Jack O'Lantern design duo tub, with a lid for the face was selected for the packs.

In developing the concept, Kingsmoor Packaging submitted several ‘hand-pulled’ thermoformed Jack O’Lantern samples, which included various textures, realistic pumpkin ribs and a stalk. Samples included variations in sweet capacity, as well as the inclusion of a small ‘foot’ that allowed the tub to stand-up, thereby providing maximum shelf impact at a key time of year. The colour of the design was also subject to specific ‘orange’ colour swatches to ensure the right tone was used.

With the tub and lid being thermoformed in rPET, both are fully recyclable. Providing an excellent demonstration of design creativity and rigid plastic manufacturing all from a single source, the product combines flexibility and innovation by offering seasonal packaging with a quick lead-time and at a cost effective price. The reusability of the tub also makes it ideal for handing out sweets at Halloween or for other uses.

Claire Caley, Seasonal Brand Manager for Haribo said: “Kingsmoor came up with a number of options for this particular launch last year, but as a new concept the clear favourite was the pumpkin. Once the decision was made and the design refined, they responded very quickly to produce the required stock to meet our timescales. Given the success of the tub last year, we’re looking forward to a similar performance at retail this year.”