Kistler introduces ComoNeoPREDICT to its cavity pressure monitoring and control system

Kistler’s cavity pressure monitoring and control system, ComoNeo, has now been made even more effective with the integration of ComoNeoPREDICT, a DoE (Design of Experiments) model-based system that enables injection moulders to achieve zero defect production.

The entire injection moulding process can be sustainably optimised to eliminate scrap and pseudo scrap to enhance plant productivity.

The company says with ComoNeoPREDICT, machine settings can now be improved to the point where quality, cycle time and process reliability are all optimised.

Based on the cavity pressure curve, ComoNeoPREDICT generates reliable statements about each manufactured part in advance.

The quality predictions are based on DoE models that calculate the characteristics of each injection-moulded part.

The first step is to generate a statistical test plan (DoE) which is worked through with ComoNeo on the machine. ComoNeoPREDICT then uses the parameters obtained and the measured quality characteristics of the part to create a prediction model that serves as a reference for subsequent production runs.

ComoNeoPREDICT allows users to acquire know-how from direct monitoring of predicted quality characteristics and no special knowledge of maths or statistics is needed to operate the software

This standardised and documented procedure means that tests and model calculations can be performed regardless of who is operating the system.

Injection moulders producing precision components for medical technology and other critical high-calibre sectors will value the capability of ComoPREDICT to deliver extensive control of all quality parameters of the moulding process.