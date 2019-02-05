Kistler opens new office in Shanghai

Kistler Group has celebrated the opening of its new office in Shanghai, coinciding with the Chinese New Year Festival.

The new building strengthens the Swiss corporation’s presence on the Chinese market, enabling it to offer products and services from one single source to local customers in the future.

× Expand Credit: Kistler Group

The office is located in the Shanghai-Hongqiao Business Park, with excellent access to railways and airports, and accommodates state-of–the-art workplaces from around 100 employees, bringing Kistler’s Automotive Research and Test, Sensor Technology and Industrial Process Control Divisions together under one roof.

The building also houses a Tech Center to support customers with services such as calibration, training, technical adaptation and repairs.

Rolf Sonderegger, CEO of Kistler, said: “We see the opening of our new branch in Shanghai as the next logical step in our global corporate strategy. This office is not only the future hub for all Kistler’s Chinese projects, it now puts us in a better position to assist them with comprehensive service, sales and technical support.”