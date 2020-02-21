Kistler releases two new cavity pressure sensors

Kistler has released two new cavity pressure sensors with one having a front-end diameter of just 1mm, making it the world’s smallest, and another with a diameter of 2.5mm.

Both sensors come with UniSens uniform sensitivity to simplify installation, and the option of titanium carbo-nitrate coating for use with abrasive media and 2,000 bar pressure range.

The availability of titanium carbo-nitrate coating provides optimum protection against wear, ensuring longer lifetimes.

Both versions of the sensor have uniform sensitivity to ensure maximum deviation of ± three per cent of the normal sensitivity.

This simplifies installation and interchangeability of sensors, as the normal sensitivity can be used, and all versions of the sensor are IP67 protected.