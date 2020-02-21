Kistler releases two new cavity pressure sensors

Kistler has released two new cavity pressure sensors with one having a front-end diameter of just 1mm, making it the world’s smallest, and another with a diameter of 2.5mm.

Both sensors come with UniSens uniform sensitivity to simplify installation, and the option of titanium carbo-nitrate coating for use with abrasive media and 2,000 bar pressure range.

The availability of titanium carbo-nitrate coating provides optimum protection against wear, ensuring longer lifetimes.

Both versions of the sensor have uniform sensitivity to ensure maximum deviation of ± three per cent of the normal sensitivity.

This simplifies installation and interchangeability of sensors, as the normal sensitivity can be used, and all versions of the sensor are IP67 protected.

jan/feb 2020

