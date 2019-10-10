Kite Packaging exceeds 2019 target and reduces plastic usage by 138 tonnes

Kite Packaging has exceeded its 2019 target to cut down on its plastic usage.

Having set itself and its customers the challenge of achieving a 120-tonne reduction in plastic use by the end of 2019, the company has announced it has reached its target in just seven months, with a 138-tonne reduction.

The focus on plastic reduction saw Kite increase its environmental product range and launch its Mobile Test Facility Unit, which has been travelling the UK with Kite’s packaging experts on board to advise businesses on the most waste minimising and efficient packaging solutions.

The reduction also led to Kite no longer sending out any direct mailing in polythene mailing bags, as well as carrying out an ongoing review of its distribution process to minimise plastic wrapping around products.

Kite has also launched a guide explaining how it achieved the 138-tonne reduction and advising what packaging products businesses can use to reduce their own plastic usage.