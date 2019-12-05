Klöckner Pentaplast secures five-year supply of PCR PET with Viridor

Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) and Viridor have agreed a transformative five-year collaboration, locking in an annual supply from Viridor of 8,000 tonnes of post-consumer recycled PET to kp.

The agreement strengthens a long-standing partnership and common commitments towards a sustainable and circular economy for food packaging.

The five-year agreement will be fulfilled by Viridor’s new £65 miilion Avonmouth Resource Recovery Centre which will make kp its largest rPET flake customer and subsequently its largest buyer of rPET flake in the UK.

Adam Barnett, President of the Food Packaging division at kp, said: “We are thrilled to announce this extended agreement with Viridor, which has been a significant partner of kp’s for many years.”

We have celebrated the first successful year of our Positive Plastics Pledge and are proving that plastic is a valuable material and when managed responsibly through the right infrastructure, can be collected, sorted, and recycled into sustainable, recyclable packaging, while maintaining food safety, security, and ultimately preventing food waste.”

“We are engaging consumers through our on-packaging messaging, advising them that the food they buy is packaged with protective material made from 100 per cent rPET, and is recyclable.”

“We also want to take our partnership with Viridor to the next level of circularity as we continue to meet our common goals in true closed loop tray to tray recycling. As a strong and stable end market, kp is driving for change at scale for a circular future.”

Simon Hicks, Managing Director of Recycling at Viridor, said: “Viridor has listened to the feedback it has received in its annual UK Recycling Index which tracks public sentiment on recycling.”

“UK residents want their recycling efforts at home rewarded with clear evidence that plastic waste which has been designed to be recyclable and can be returned to the economy. This is what the partnership with kp will accomplish.”

“We will continue to encourage depositing the Right Stuff in the Right Bin and we, at Viridor, will then ensure that UK plastic is given another life. It need not be single use.”