KLM makes tools from PET bottles

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is the first airline in the world to recycle PET bottles to make tools for repairing and maintaining its aircraft.

Empty PET bottles are collected at the end of every flight and delivered to a recycling company in exchange for high-quality plastic pellets, which are the main material in filament used in 3D printers.

The tonnes of plastic bottles that are taken off aircraft at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol every year are recycled into this filament.

× Expand KLM Filament

Protective tape is no longer used at Engine Services during the maintenance of turbine blades. It has been replaced by a 3D-printed cover and the tool Engine Services designed for removing overhead baggage bins on board the Boeing 787 means this task can now be carried out by one mechanic instead of two.

KLM Printer

As KLM now supplies PET bottles as a raw material, the cost of this filament has dropped from EUR 60/kg to just EUR 17/kg.

By working with the recycling company Morssinkhof Rymoplast and the filament manufacturer Reflow, KLM is now able not only to be innovative in its use of 3D printing, but also to make the process circular.

Ton Dortmans, Executive Vice President Engineering & Maintenance, said: “We are continuously investing in sustainable and innovative products and processes. For our customers, for society and for our own employees. It's terrific to see how we are able to make useful products from waste materials.”