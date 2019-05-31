Koichi Oba re-elected as ESWA President

The European Single-ply Waterproofing Association has unanimously re-elected ESWA President Koichi Oba, Vice President Bruno Broccanello, and Treasurer Erik Øyno, for a second term of two years.

ESWA members also welcomed Jan Bauder, CEO of German Paul Bauder and Co as a new member.

Oba said: “We will continue our key initiatives to bring our association to another level. Thank you very much for all members supporting our directions.”

“We became more active to develop single-ply roof membrane market together, and gained new members to create new ideas for future development.”

Bernard Merkx, newly-elected ESWA Managing Director, said: “The achievements of ESWA and the member companies in recent years have provided a solid basis for European production and supply of sustainable long life roofing products.”

“End of life products are increasingly collected and prepared for recycling via the Roofcollect system and the environmental awareness among the members is already on a high level compared to other sectors.”

“Yet also in our industry there are still challenges to further improve towards more circularity. It will be my great pleasure to accompany ESWA members on this journey.”