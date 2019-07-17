Kolon Plastics appoints Nordmann as European distributor for its KOPEL product line

Kolon Plastics, a global major player for engineering plastics and high-end materials, has announced Nordmann as European distributor for its KOPEL product line.

The KOPEL line is a range of TPE-C grades, including General Grades, UM Grades, and HR Grades, which are all made by polymerisation.

Kolon also offers Airbag Cover Grades, Blow Moulding Grades, and a Monofilament Grade being made by compounding.

Yuri Suh, Vice President of Global Marketing for Kolon, said: “We are happy to be a partner with Nordmann, an international distribution partner known for its customer orientated focus and technical expertise, and work together to establish our technical solutions and value to market.”

Jost Laumeyer, Global Sales Director for Plastics at Nordmann, said: “This exciting new opportunity to include KOPEL TPE-c is an excellent addition to our plastics portfolio. We are committed to partnering with global leading manufacturers and bringing the highest quality products and solutions to our customers.”