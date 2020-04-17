KRAIBURG TPE increases production of medical compounds

KRAIBURG TPE has announced it will be increasing the production of THERMOLAST M and THERMOLAST K, to help with increased demand for medical applications.

Stocks of the relevant raw materials have been increased to ensure constantly smooth and stable production capacity, and the procedures guarantee a rapid supply with KRAIBURG’s TPEs to meet the growing worldwide demand of a wide variety of medical applications.

KRAIBURG has also collaborated with BaS, to design a breathing apparatus filter.

Matthias Schmidt, Sales Manager for Medical at KRAIBURG TPE, said: “Our TF5CGN material was selected for the BaS mask. The mask is very easy to clean and has a soft surface so it can fit comfortably on the face.”

“This is one of many different face mask applications that have recently been implemented using our TPE’s. What we like most about this special project is the supportive collaboration there was between all of the companies involved.”

“Thanks to the rapid implementation of the project, local and regional retirement home, outpatient services, and medical offices are quickly receiving masks so they can work in a protected and safe way during the coronavirus crisis.”