KRAIBURG TPE packaging chosen by Dior for new Pump’N’Volume Mascara

KRAIBURG TPEs thermoplastic elastomer has been selected by Dior for its new Diorshow Pump’N’Volume Mascara packaging.

The THERMOLAST K compound from KRAIBURG TPE gives flexibility to the packaging which is required for squeezing the container two or three times to load the brush with mascara before application.

The container’s soft component enables the brush to be optimally supplied with the mascara and the thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) provides a soft touch finish.

The bottle is made with a two-component injection moulding process, where the internal structure is in copolyester and the skin is made with the KRAIBURG TPE compound.

“We were looking for a material solution that was both flexible and esthetic to be processed by multi-component injection moulding,” said Marion Defour-Colas, Makeup Packaging Development Group Manager at Chritian Dior.

“Together with Mayet, our mascara and packaging specialist, and KRAIBURG TPE we have chosen a TPE compound that provides the perfect combination of properties for this application specification.”

Sylvain Coutan, Project Manager from Mayet SAS, TEXEN group, added: “The decisive factor for us was that the TPE compound could ensure the compromise between copolyester adhesion, softness and low hardness while ensures the elastic recovery after repeated squeezing that the mascara packaging needs to have during the product’s whole life cycle.”