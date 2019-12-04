KRAIBURG TPE supplies co-extruded TPEs with optimum adhesion to PA for high-quality corrugated tubes

An innovative new TPE family from KRAIBURG TPE transfers the established properties of injection-mouldable TPEs for multicomponent applications with PA to extrusion.

Cable management systems in motor vehicles are the first application for which the Schlemmer Group is producing new types of Polyflex corrugated tubes by co-extruding PA and a THERMOLAST K AD/PA/CS2 compound.

The new types of Polyflex corrugated tubes for flexible cable management systems, particularly in vehicle construction, mean that the Schlemmer Group requirements for TPE components have risen.

In order to avoid sharp edges and allow faster installation thanks to slit corrugated tubes, the product developers’ design was aimed at combining PA and TPE by co-extrusion.

Michaela Zagler, Material Development Specialist at the Schlemmer Group, said: “We were looking for a TPE that not only provides the necessary heat resistance and cold toughness for use in motor vehicles, but can also be extruded economically with polyamide.”

“It was also necessary to ensure reliable adhesive strength in this material composite. THERMOLAST K AD/PA/CS2 is a compound that we found among KRAIBURG TPE’s THERMOLAST K materials that provides this combination of properties.”