KRAIBURG TPE to focus on e-mobility market with a comprehensive TPE portfolio

KRAIBURG TPE is focusing on the new mobility market with a broad range of thermoplastic elastomers, putting it in a good position to support OEMs and system suppliers in advancing decisive innovations within the market segment.

The adaptable profiles of TPEs can be used within vehicle interiors for new utilisation concepts such as car sharing, as well as more effective reduction of driving noise due to quieter electric drives.

Michael Pollmann, Director for Sales and Marketing EMEA at KRAIBURG TPE, said: “There is a strong trend towards lightweight design to reduce the energy consumption of electric vehicles.”

“Other requirements include enhanced thermal conductivity and flame retardancy. We are striving to coordinate the specifications for each application with OEMs and Tier one customers as early as possible.”

“In the process, we are using our specific experience from other application areas such as electrical engineering and electronics to accelerate the development, release, and launch of applications.”