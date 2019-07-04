KraussMaffei and NETSTAL to combine under KraussMaffei brand

KraussMaffei and NETSTAL are to combine into a single company under the KraussMaffei name.

The new joint company will now present itself even more effectively, first and foremost in the medical technology and packaging industries.

Hans-Ulrich Golz, President of the Injection Moulding Machinery segment at KraussMaffei, said: “Under the single, strong KraussMaffei brand, we are combining our injection moulding expertise from all application areas.”

“We will be pushing ahead the world of injection moulding more than ever, in keeping with our new, shared motto, Pioneering Plastics.”

Tobias Daniel, Vice President Sales IMM at KraussMaffei, said: “The common sales organisation, which is global and oriented to cover entire areas, is an important milestone in our effort to get even closer to our customers and markets.”

“This way, we are the partner who can always provide our customers with the right solutions to make their businesses more successful.”