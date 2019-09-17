KraussMaffei appoints AutoRIM as distributor for EcoStar and RimStar products in UK & Ireland

KraussMaffei has appointed AutoRIM Limited as distributor for the entire range of high-pressure polyurethane metering and mixing equipment within the UK & Ireland.

The company says the move is to expand and develop relationships within the insulation and standalone machine sectors.

KraussMaffei’s EcoStar and RimStar metering and mixing machines are of modular design, allowing them to be tailored to a customer’s processing requirements.

× Expand From left to right: Stephen Lambert, Business Manager RPM Division; Philip Hindson, MD AutoRIM and Mike Bate MD KraussMaffei UK.

Based in Whaley Bridge, AutoRIM will work closely with KraussMaffei Group UK to provide customers with technical support from a countrywide combined network of polyurethane (PU) technology specialists.

The after-sales service will cover both process and technical assistance, giving customers the peace of mind to know they’ve made the right choice.

Mike Bate, KraussMaffei UK’s Managing Director, said:

“AutoRIM’s respected reputation is based on almost 40 years of manufacturing and innovation for the PU industry. They have a proven track record of meeting or exceeding the requirements of their customers, correctly specifying processing equipment, before delivering it on time and on-budget. Their specialist PU machinery service engineers will also ensure that equipment is correctly maintained and optimised, providing an extended and productive service life.

“In summary, AutoRIM’s stringent levels of quality, reliability, and durability, coupled with consistently high levels of customer support, make them the ideal partner for KraussMaffei UK.”