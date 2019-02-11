KraussMaffei appoints new COO to strengthen management team

Dr. Michael J. Ruf has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the KraussMaffei Group effective 1st April 2019.

The COO is a newly created role aimed to strengthen the Executive Committee (EC) as part of the global growth strategy.

Dr. Ruf, who holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the Technical University of Munich, will join KraussMaffei from Continental AG, where he most recently led the “Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket” business unit as Executive Vice President.

× Expand KraussMaffei Dr. Ruf

With more than 20 years of management experience in the automotive supplier industry, he brings in-depth knowledge of the market to his new role.

In his position as COO, he will lead the four business segments IMM, EXT, RPM and DSS, as well as Global Procurement, Facility Management and the Business Excellence department.

His key tasks will be to implement the “Compass” strategy and the coordinated development of the operational business.

He will also be responsible for the US subsidiary KraussMaffei Corporation. At the same time, Dr. Ruf will lead the location development projects in Germany.

The Executive Committee currently consists of CEO Frank Stieler, CFO Harald Nippel and the heads of the four business segments Injection Moulding Machinery (IMM), Extrusion Technology (EXT), Reaction Process Machinery (RPM) and Digital Service Solutions (DSS).