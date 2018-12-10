KraussMaffei appoints new VP Global Sales IMM

The engineering specialist KraussMaffei, has appointed Tobias Daniel Vice President of Global Sales for the Injection Moulding Division.

With extensive experience in sales, marketing and business development, he will be responsible for incoming orders for new KraussMaffei and Netstal machines.

Recently, he was VP Sales & Marketing at Comau, an industrial automation company in Turin.

× Expand Wolfgang Maria Weber/KraussMaffe Tobias Daniel 1.jpg Tobias Daniel, Technikum, KraussMaffei

Since 2015, he has been responsible for sales and marketing in the Robotics and Automation Products business unit and prior to that, he was responsible for account management for the automotive industry at Siemens.

Daniel also holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Hanover.

"We are delighted to welcome Tobias Daniel, a proven sales specialist, to our team. As part of our growth strategy, we will open new growth markets in the coming years,” said Dr. Hans Ulrich Golz, President of the Injection Moulding Segment at KraussMaffei Group.

“Accordingly, we will align our sales structure with a more systematic and proactive approach. With Tobias Daniel, we have found the right expert for this transformation and are looking forward to our future working relationship.”