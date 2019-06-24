KraussMaffei Berstorff plan to build new plant in Hanover-Laatzen

KraussMaffei Berstorff is to build a new plant for extrusion technology, to be completed by the end of 2022.

The new location will have state-of-the-art TechCenter, production, and office facilities, and provide space for up to 750 employees.

The main feature of the new company headquarters will be an InnovationCenter with state-of-the-art extrusion technology.

Demanding and intricate extrusion experiments can be carried out on different systems under realistic production conditions.

More than twenty state-of-the-art machines ranging from a small laboratory system through to a production machine will be available.

There will also be special emphasis on the demonstration of technology for processing plastic waste to create new materials for use.

Matthias Sieverding, President of the Extrusion Technology segment in the KraussMaffei Group, said: “We are delighted that, with this new building project, we have created the basis for further growth. More than ever, we are committing ourselves to innovation and quality made in Germany, and Industry 4.0.”

“We consciously chose the Hanover region as the location in order to be able to shape the future together with our experienced employees.”