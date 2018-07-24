KraussMaffei Group appoint Dr. Stefan Kruppa as head of new business unit “Smart Machines”

Dr. Stefan Kruppa has been appointed as new head of business unit “Smart Machines” for the KraussMaffei Group.

In this new unit, all machine-specific digitalisation solutions will be managed and made available across segments and brands, part of the company’s recently formed segment "Digital Service Solutions".

In his new position as Director Smart Machines, Kruppa will focus on the further development of new intelligent systems and solutions for all its plastics processing technologies.

The Digital Service Solutions segment is part of KraussMaffei Group's new corporate strategy. This strategy includes further developing the cross-segment, global service business, developing and expanding digital services and products.

× Expand KraussMaffei Group Dr. Stefan Kruppa

Kruppa joined the company in 2010 and was most recently responsible for machine technology.

Kruppa said: "While KraussMaffei will obviously continue to build top-quality machines, my job is to refine them with digital features, additional products and services."

Nadine Despineux, Managing Director of the new Digital Service Solutions segment and member of the Executive Committee of KraussMaffei Group, added: "We are pleased to have gained Dr. Kruppa, an accomplished developer and visionary in digital plastics processing, to head the Smart Machines unit. Due to his outstanding qualifications, market knowledge and experience, especially in the field of digitalisation, he will play a key role in developing this strategically important business area for KraussMaffei.”