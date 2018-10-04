KraussMaffei Group UK Ltd becomes official representative of KraussMaffei Berstorff

× Expand The EdelweissCompounding system KM Berstorff

The KraussMaffei Group UK Ltd is now the official sales represenatative of KraussMaffei Berstorff compounding and recycling processes in the UK.

Previously managed by an external distributor, the KraussMaffei Berstorff extrusion solutions manufactured in Hannover, Germany, will now be available through the KraussMaffei group’s official subsidiary in Warrington.

The core business covers the production of plants for the complete process chain of compounding, pipe, profile, foil and sheet extrusion, physical foaming, manufacturing of technical rubber articles and semi-finished tyre products.

“Leading the way as pioneers in compounding and recycling technology, KraussMaffei Berstorff aims to create a sustainable future with innovative extruders such as the new EdelweissCompounding system for energy-efficient recycling and the CRS 1000 designed to return large-volume scrap rubber to the production process,” explained Mike Bate, Managing Director of KraussMaffei UK.

“Offering unparalleled productivity and competitive advantages to companies which require customised rubber and plastic extrusion solutions, we look forward to bringing full KraussMaffei Berstorff Extrusion technology to the UK.”