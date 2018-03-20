KraussMaffei makes the most of Chinese moulding demand to increase sales by eight pc in 2017

KraussMaffei, the injection moulding machinery company, has announced sales and orders from 2017, riding a wave of technology demand in China to continue a strong performance.

In 2017, revenue for the KraussMaffei Group increased 8 percent to €1.37 billion. Growth in new orders reached six per cent.

Frank Stieler, CEO of the KraussMaffei Group, said: “We succeeded in beating the record we achieved in 2016 for both revenue and new orders. Improved access to the Chinese market thanks to our owner ChemChina played an important part in this. Our products in the injection moulding and reaction process technology segments in particular benefited greatly from growing Chinese demand. We intend to adapt our product series more to take account of regional requirements.”

The Group is expecting further growth in the coming years, driven mainly by digitalisation and automation. In 2017, the Group benefited from demand for high-quality machines offering a high level of flexibility, networking and configuration. To continue meeting this growing need for technical innovation and services in the future, the KraussMaffei Group intends to invest heavily in its machine fleet, IT infrastructure, and software during the current fiscal year. Capital investment of about €67 million is planned for 2018. This represents an increase of 81 percent compared to the previous year.