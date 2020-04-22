KraussMaffei re-opens after Corona break

On Monday, 20 April 2020, KraussMaffei announced the corona-related closures of its German sites will end.

The company says work has been resumed step by step and in compliance with the strictest hygiene measures.

Among other things, all employees have been given face masks and they will be required to maintain a minimum distance of two meters between them.

During its site closures, production, assembly and delivery of the completed machines were discontinued. Delays in delivery are therefore going to be a likely result.

KraussMaffei says if there has been delays, detailed information on the individual status of any project and machine will be provided by your responsible sales representative or project manager in the next few days.

However, due to the legal exit and travel limitations, there may still be restrictions, especially with regard to assembly and commissioning.