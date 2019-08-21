Krones to exhibit solutions for a closed plastics cycle at K 2019

Krones is exhibiting its solutions for a closed plastics cycle at K 2019.

The company keeps packaging plastics in a closed circuit, therefore disposable products like PET bottles get a chance for a sustainable, eco-compatible life, not just once, but repeatedly.

The MetaPure W washing modules can be used for PET and for processing polyolefins (PO) and will be on show at the K 2019.

To equip its clients with application-tailored turnkey factories, Krones cooperates closely with Stadler Anlagenbau to equip its customers with precisely tailored turnkey factories.

With the Contiform stretch blow-moulding machines, customers can handle preforms with a recyclate content of up to 100 per cent. The high-speed version from the series, the Contiform 3 Speed, is represented at the K 2019 by a blow-moulding station.

With a station output of up to 2,750 containers per hour, it produces application-tailored packages for still water, CSDs and sensitive products.

High-quality printing on recycled containers, and complete recycling of printed containers: how even digital container dress can be integrated into the recycling flow of PET will be demonstrated live at the fair by Krones’ subsidiary Dekron, with a laboratory machine based on the technology of the DecoType Select direct-printing machine.

This will on the stand be printing on containers which are made 100 per cent from rPET. As the APR, the American Association of Plastic Recyclers, had already confirmed last year, the ink used can in the recycling process be removed again from the PET without leaving any residues.

In the shape of MHT Mold & Hotrunner Technology AG, Krones is deploying another subsidiary in Düsseldorf. The company has belonged to the group since 2018, and specialises in manufacturing PET tools and post-treatment systems for producing preforms.