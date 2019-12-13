Kyocera and TactoTek collaborate on injection moulded structural electronic solutions

Kyocera and TactoTek have announced the signing of a marketing arrangement which aims to bring IMSE solutions to several new market segments, including industrial and automotive components, and electronic devices.

The Kyocera Group has global operations in a wide range of business segments, offering industrial and automotive components, communications equipment, electronic devices, and environmental and energy related technologies, and the company’s core expertise covers advanced materials, components, devices, and communications equipment networks and services.

TactoTek’s proprietary IMSE technology integrates printed electronics and electronic components within 3D injection moulded structures to create thin, seamless, and economical smart moulded structures.

TactoTek licenses its IMSE technology to manufacturers who then design and mass produce parts for their OEM customers.

Masafumi Ikeuchi, General Manager of the Corporate Display Group and Kyocera, said: “Kyocera has the unique ability to offer high technology solutions in three dimensions, by regions, by product, and by market.”

“Geographically, we cover the globe. From a product standpoint, we can design custom solutions ranging from materials, components, and devices, to equipment and systems.”

“And as for markets, we have deep expertise in servicing the needs of the automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and communications markets, to name a few of our strategic priorities. I believe that TactoTek’s IMSE technology is well-positioned to integrate with Kyocera’s core competencies across regions, products, and markets.”

Kyocera and TactoTek are working closely together on their first IMSE collaboration project, a prototype part that will form the basis for a full technical and commercial evaluation of the use of IMSE technology in Kyocera’s products for automotive and other markets.

Jussi Harvela, CEO at TactoTek, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Kyocera, a recognised technology innovator and a global leader in multiple markets with strong demand for IMSE. This partnership will significantly strengthen our presence in Japan, and around the world.”