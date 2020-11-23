L’Oréal’s Garnier brand develops solid shampoo bars with zero plastic waste

Garnier has developed a range of shampoo bars in the UK, marking the first move by a major mass market beauty brand to offer consumers alternatives to traditional liquid shampoo products with zero plastic waste.

Over 18 months Garnier’s scientists spent more than 60 formulas to achieve all the care, foaminess and creaminess of a liquid shampoo in a new solid format.

The bars are packaged in 100% recyclable FSC certified cardboard, blended with 94% plant-based ingredients and are 97% biodegradable*, have 80% less packaging and use 70% less fossil energy for transportation compared to a conventional shampoo bottle.

As a result of the small and concentrated format, one solid Shampoo Bar can last up to 2 months and can save up to one bottle of water per wash because of the incorporated fast-rinse technology. In a full lifecycle analysis, this accounts for a reduction in environmental impact of 25% versus classic liquid shampoos**.

Aurelie Weinling, International Scientific and Sustainability Director, Garnier said: “We hope product developments such as this will lead to a genuine democratisation of the solid shampoo category in mass market terms. The first formula trials started in July 2019 and we are thrilled to be able to now bring this new range to market today. We believe sustainability needs to be made accessible to all so we can achieve real impact at scale.”

The Garnier Ultimate Blends Shampoo Bars will be available in four blends, Revitalising Ginger, Strengthening Honey, Hydrating Coconut and Softening Oat Milk.

Garnier Ultimate Blends Shampoo Bars are now available in Boots and will be rolled out to other retail stores in 2021.

*As per OECD test 301 or equivalent

**When consumers use water consciously; PEF Single Score methodology published by European Commission