L’Oréal announces next generation of bold sustainability targets for 2030

L’Oréal has announced its new sustainability program “L’Oréal for the future”, laying down the Group’s latest set of ambitions for 2030.

L’Oréal says it is accelerating its transformation towards a model respecting planetary boundaries and reinforcing its commitments to both sustainability and inclusion.

By 2025, all of L’Oréal’s sites will have achieved carbon neutrality by improving energy efficiency and using 100 per cent renewable energy.

In addition 100 per cent of the plastics used in L’Oréal’s products’ packaging will be either from recycled or bio-based sources and the company will reduce by 50per cent per finished product, compared to 2016, its entire greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Contributing to solving the world’s challenges by supporting urgent social and environmental needs, through an unprecedented plan launched in May 2020, L’Oréal is allocating €150 million (approx £135.5 million) to address urgent social and environmental issues.

In order to empower its consumers to make more sustainable choices, L’Oréal has developed a Product Environmental & Social Impact Labelling mechanism, scaling from A to E, endorsed by independent scientific experts and verified by an independent auditor, which will be progressively deployed for all brands and categories.

The Group has defined new quantifiable targets for 2030, to fight climate change as supported by the “Science Based Targets” initiative, but is also going one-step further by addressing three other major environmental issues: preservation of biodiversity, sustainable water management and circular use of resources.

By 2025, all of the Group’s manufacturing, administrative and research sites will reach carbon neutrality by improving energy efficiency and using 100% renewable energy. Through this commitment, L’Oréal wishes to contribute to the energy transition in countries where it operates.

Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and CEO of L’Oréal, said: “L’Oréal’s sustainable revolution is entering a new era. The challenges the planet is facing are unprecedented, and it is essential to accelerate our efforts to preserve a safe operating space for humanity. We do so in our own business operations and in our contribution to the society at large. We know that the biggest challenges remain to come and L’Oréal will stay faithful to its ambition: operate within the limits of the planet.”