L'OCCITANE Group and Loop Industries sign multi-year supply agreement

The L'OCCITANE Group and Loop Industries have announced the signing of a multi-year take or pay supply agreement for Loop branded 100 per cent sustainable PET plastic.

The agreement will see L'OCCITANE en Provence start to incorporate Loop PET plastic into its product packaging as of 2022 and place the Loop logo on all packaging containing Loop PET plastic.

By incorporating Loop branded PET into its packaging, L'OCCITANE en Provence will achieve its goal of using 100 per cent recycled plastic in its bottles by 2025.

× Expand L'OCCITANE Group LOCCITANE Group Loop Industries Loop Industries and L'OCCITANE Sign Multi-Year Supply Agreement to Transition to 100% Sustainable PET Plastic

Daniel Solomita, Founder & CEO of Loop Industries, said: "Helping companies leverage their packaging as a symbol of their commitment to sustainability rather than a symbol of waste is one of our primary missions. We are so pleased to work with the L'OCCITANE Group, a leading premium retail brand, to do just that.”

Adrien Geiger, Global Brand Director at L'OCCITANE en Provence, added: "The innovative technology that Loop provides is a game-changer that can help us fundamentally contribute to solving the growing global concern about plastic pollution. We are excited to sign with Loop, representing a significant shift in our approach to plastic."