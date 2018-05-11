Labotek GB focus on UK expansion

Labotek GB, formally UK Plastics Machinery has announced it is focusing on a UK expansion following a record year.

The expansion includes additional staff and moving to larger premises.

“To assist the expansion, we are by joined Richard Hird as UK Sales Manager who will bring his extensive knowledge of the industry and plastic machinery sales,” said Tim Peet, Founder of Labotek GB.

“In addition to supporting our existing customer base, Richard Hird will focus developing the latest range of standard products offered by Labotek A/S. A selection of which will be available ex-stock from our new premises in Bromsgrove.”

In addition to its range of Labotek A/S ancillary equipment designed to reduce energy consumption, to dry, transport, dose and store free-flowing plastic granules and powdered materials, Labotek GB will continue to offer Ferlin Gravimetric Blenders, Getecha Granulators and will be marketing the Dyna-con modular belt conveyors manufactured at Labotek’s new facility in Sweden.